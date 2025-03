“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Environment Canada has issued a flash freeze warning for Montreal, with temperatures expected to drop rapidly behind a cold front tonight. Temperatures in the city reached 12 degrees Celsius today, and a low of -12 is forecast overnight (-19 with wind chill).

Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, one that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to freeze quickly and pose a hazard to drivers and pedestrians.

“Wet snow and any additional precipitation will freeze as temperatures drop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Please be careful out there.

Temperatures will drop rapidly today with the passage of a cold front which could make roads icy. Flash freeze warnings are in effect for several areas 👉 https://t.co/PngwZez5Up #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/nu8hcu7cVf — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 11, 2025

