Federal election call expected Sunday, Canadians reportedly headed to the polls April 28 or May 5

The CBC is reporting that a federal election is going to be called on Sunday, according to their sources.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will reportedly dissolve parliament on March 23, triggering a snap election. Several media outlets have reported that Canadians will go to the polls on April 28, with CBC noting that May 5 is also being considered as a voting date.

According to Canadian election rules, campaigns must run for a minimum of 37 days.

Multiple pollsters are currently projecting a win for the Liberal Party, who stand to form a majority government if current numbers hold.

The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in Canada's next federal election https://t.co/QIyzzUm9jv — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) March 18, 2025

