The 15th annual fan convention is welcoming stars of Lords of the Rings and Star Trek as well as Friday the 13th and RoboCop.

Montreal Comiccon has announced a slew of celebrity guests coming to its 2025 edition, among them Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin and Billy Boyd from the Lord of the Rings franchise, and William Shatner and Brent Spiner from Star Trek.

Other guests appearing at the 15th annual fan culture event include Peter Weller (who played RoboCop), Kane Hodder (aka Jason from Friday the 13th) and Rose McGowan (Grindhouse etc). Comics legend Jim Starlin — who has worked on Batman, Captain Marvel, The Avengers and Warlock — will be a headliner in Artist Alley.

Aside from celebrities and artists, Montreal Comiccon attendees can expect the usual range of attractions and activities on three massive floors of Palais des Congrès: shopping, video games, tabletop and role-playing game zones, conferences, workshops and cosplay representing the worlds of pop culture, entertainment, movies, comics and manga.

For more on Montreal Comiccon, taking place at Palais des Congrès (1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle) from July 4 to 6, please visit their website.

