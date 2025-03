Data for 2024 suggests that Canada is home to 90 casinos. In a world where physical venues are closing for a variety of reasons, should Canadian players worry about the future of the industry? History has shown that scarcity can quickly become a self-perpetuating concern for businesses in a number of industries.

While it may initially appear to give an air of exclusivity, it can spiral out of control and lead to the pricing out of regulars who are forced from a space they once inhabited. Additionally, if travel becomes a prerequisite for frequenting a business due to a local shortage, it can restrict the profitability and success of those that remain. This is often because visitors prioritise more accessible pastimes or services.

With all that in mind, should we be worried about the country’s casino industry and what do the figures really mean in a global context?

The Shifting Sands of Doing Business in the Modern Age

Firstly, it has to be stated that the casino industry as a whole is largely in rude health and in no real danger. Many will see the closure of any physical venue as a dent in the entire industry. However, the modern age has meant that this is a market that doesn’t exist solely in bricks-and-mortar.

The late 20th and early 21st Century saw a major change for casinos when the first online examples entered the fray. Since then, it has been a rapidly evolving landscape that has refused to stand still. As such, the health of the industry must take into account the enduring success of the online outlets.

Looking at Karamba casino in Canada as an example, there’s no real difference between what is offered at a traditional venue and a digital site. All of the games, like roulette, blackjack, and slots, are included. Further, live casino games replicate the casino experience by streaming real-life dealers managing the games, as you would see on a real casino floor.

Numbers Must be Taken in Context to Understand Reality

Additionally, while a headline figure like 90 casinos might seem to be a cause for concern, the underlying narratives are actually much more nuanced. As is often the case, it’s beneficial to make comparisons with our peers in order to understand what the state of play is. In particular, it’s worth looking at our neighbours to the south.

With Las Vegas and Atlantic City as their world-famous flagship destinations for casino gaming – as well as tribal casinos dotted throughout the country – the United States is much more closely associated with the industry. And, while they certainly have a healthier number of venues, the numbers aren’t as far apart as you might guess.

The US is estimated to have between 1,500 and 2,100 casinos. At the higher end, per capita, that means there’s around one casino for every 160,000 people in the country. For Canada, this comes in at around one for every 444,000. It is a clear difference, but only a little over twice the casino proliferation here in the Great White North.

Canada Not Uniquely at Risk but Nowhere Too Big to Fail

While these figures show that the story isn’t as worrisome as it might initially sound, it is worth noting that even Las Vegas is seeing closures of iconic casinos. Forbes reported in 2024 that The Mirage would close its doors in the same summer to be demolished. Yes, it is going to be replaced by the Hard Rock Casino, but it indicates that change is likely in even the most iconic of venues.

The industry itself doesn’t seem to be struggling. However, in a world where real estate is king and businesses like retail are increasingly moving online, it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that the number of casinos in Canada will change soon. If that is the case, though, it isn’t the case that it will disappear.

Instead, this is an industry that has very much embraced the online sphere and used it to elevate itself to a popularity that it had never experienced prior. Maybe we’ll just see a different kind of casino.