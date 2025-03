Canada’s next federal election will take place on April 28

The next federal election in Canada has officially been called for Monday, April 28. Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Governor-General Mary Simon at noon to request the dissolution of Parliament, signalling the start of an election campaign.

Multiple pollsters are currently projecting a win for the Liberal Party, who stand to form a majority government if current numbers hold.

The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in Canada‚Äôs next federal election https://t.co/QIyzzUm9jv — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) March 18, 2025

