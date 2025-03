“There has been a lot of chatter about ministries missing from the current cabinet, some of it deeply disingenuous and aimed solely at discrediting the Liberals now that the party is leading in the polls.”

I’ve seen a lot of recent worry — some of it deeply disingenuous and aimed solely at discrediting the Liberals now that the party is leading in the polls — about how Prime Minister Mark Carney’s current cabinet doesn’t include a Ministry for Women and Gender Equality, a Ministry for Labour and a Ministry for Official Languages.

If I thought these three very vital ministries had been permanently eliminated, I would be the first one on the frontlines calling this out.

As it stands, Mark Carney’s current 24-member streamlined cabinet is transitional and specifically targeted to address the Trump threat. If the Liberals form the next government, I expect that those ministries will be fully restored, and ministers will be appointed to those important roles. This short-lived cabinet has at-most a 45-day life span, since elections will soon be called. It has one focus and one focus alone: fighting Trump’s tariffs and the existential threat that they pose to Canada’s sovereignty and economy.

There can be no Canadian ministries for women and gender equality, labour and official languages if there’s no Canada.

