Agency is a powerful mixed media exhibition at the MAI by tīná gúyáńí, the parent-child duo of Glenna Cardinal and seth cardinal dodginghorse, reflecting on the loss of their ancestral home in Tsuut’ina Nation due to a land transfer for the Southwest Calgary Ring Road. Through film, music and visual arts, they critique colonial institutions that continue to displace Indigenous families while exploring themes of land, healing and reclamation. More than a chronicle of forced removal, Agency envisions self-determined, non-colonial and non-patriarchal ways of reconnecting with home, kinship and the land.

