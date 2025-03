Simultaneous protests will take place outside every U.S. Consulate in Canada “to stand against the growing shadow of fascism, and demonstrate for peace, sovereignty, democracy and human rights in the face of ideologies that threaten us.”

A protest advocating for peace, democracy and sovereignty in Canada, and standing against creeping fascism, is happening in Montreal on March 24.

The Truth North Strong event is one of eight to be held simultaneously across Canada, with demonstrations happening outside every U.S. Consulate in the country — in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, Calgary, Winnipeg and Vancouver as well as Montreal.

“We call upon the population of Canada to stand against the growing shadow of fascism, and demonstrate for peace, sovereignty, democracy and human rights in the face of ideologies that threaten us.”

The Montreal protest will take place at 1134 Ste-Catherine W. on Monday, March 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. For more, please visit the True North Strong website.

A protest to stand up for Canada's sovereignty is happening in Montreal and across Canada on March 24

