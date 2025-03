The vast majority of Canadians have an unfavourable opinion of Tesla CEO and Trump “special government employee” Elon Musk.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 7 in 10 Canadians (71%) support a moratorium on the sale of Tesla electric vehicles in Canada.

The same study found that the vast majority of Canadians (79%) have an unfavourable opinion of Tesla CEO and Trump “special government employee” Elon Musk, including 69% whose views are “very unfavourable.”

“Canadians’ overwhelmingly negative opinions of Elon Musk come alongside broad support for targeting Musk’s company Tesla by stopping sales of the brand in Canada. This may be complicated by Tesla having multiple manufacturing facilities in Ontario, which perhaps underscores the challenges tariffs pose.“

71% of Canadians support a moratorium on Tesla sales in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2025, among a representative randomized sample of 2,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

