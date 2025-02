Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Wu-Tang Clan bring their final tour to Place Bell on July 13 with Run The Jewels

Evenko has announced that Wu-Tang Clan will be bringing their final tour, titled “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber,” to Place Bell on July 13.

The opening act is Run The Jewels, the hip hop “super-duo” featuring Killer Mike and El-P.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival Metro Metro (@festivalmetrometro) Wu-Tang Clan bring their final tour to Place Bell on July 13 with Run The Jewels

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.