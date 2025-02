Winter weather travel advisory issued for Montreal: Up to 15 cm of snow starting this afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Montreal, projecting up to 15 cm of snow this afternoon and evening.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.”

Please be careful out there.

๐ŸŒž Groundhog Fred saw his shadow this morning! According to popular belief, this means 6 more weeks of winter. ๐Ÿพโ„๏ธ Snow is on the way this week. Hereโ€™s an overview of the next 5 days in Quebec. #groundhog #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/h1UC8fNUzy — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 2, 2025 Winter weather travel advisory issued for Montreal: Up to 15 cm of snow starting this afternoon

