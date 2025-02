Winter Storm Watch: Up to 35 cm of snow in Montreal overnight Wednesday and Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Montreal, projecting between 20 and 35 cm of snow overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

“An intensifying low pressure system from Texas will track towards the province of Quebec. Visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow and there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.”

Please be careful out there.

❄️We're monitoring the development of a winter storm that will track through Quebec on Thursday. Quickly accumulating snowfall could make travel difficult. #QCstorm



— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 10, 2025

