The CPC has become the anti-Canada party.

After all of Donald Trump’s bullshit — after threats of tariffs and annexation, after all of his pathetic insults to our country — a large majority of Canada’s Conservatives still consider the United States a friend or ally.

This is hardly surprising given that nearly 50% of Conservatives would have voted for Trump if they could.

These are the same people who want Canada to become the 51st state.

What exactly would Trump have to do for these Trump apologists and so-called patriots to finally lose respect for the guy who consistently insults our country?

A large majority of Canadians say they are proud to be Canadian. But at a certain point, it does make you wonder where so many Conservatives’ loyalties lie, given the way Trump treats his country’s strongest ally and trading partner.

His Canadian border narrative is false. And he treats his supporters like idiots.

Just 10% of Canadians — almost all of whom vote Conservative — want Canada to join the United States.

If you love our country, don’t side with these traitors.

90% of Canadians oppose Canada joining the United States



“The idea has little to no traction – except among Conservatives.”https://t.co/QjGH6wruRw — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) January 19, 2025 What would Trump have to do for Canada’s Conservatives to finally lose respect for him?

