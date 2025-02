What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Korean girl group tripleS plays MTELUS

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at Salle Wifrid-Pelletier Feb. 4–9

Comedy night at McLean’s

Black Midi’s Geordie Greep plays Théâtre Fairmount

Florida hardcore band Gouge Away play Cabaret Foufs

