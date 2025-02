What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Feb. 20

Being There: Photography in Arthur Erickson’s Early Travel Diaries exhibition at the CCA

Vernissage for Being Constructiv at Galerie ERGA

Canadian stand-up comic Phil Hanley performs at the Rialto

Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee plays le Studio TD

Watch Canada vs. USA final in 4 Nations Face-off at Champs

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.