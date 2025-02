What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Feb. 17

Please note that most schools are closed and the city of Montreal is recommending working from home and avoiding any unnecessary travel during the day for snow removal operations.

Cinema Politica screens Singing Back the Buffalo

Kalie Shorr, Candi Carpenter and Zee Machine at Turbo Haus

Belarus post-punk band Molchat Doma plays MTELUS

Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language screens at Cinéma du Parc

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

