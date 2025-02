What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Toro Y Moi and Panda Bear play MTELUS

Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Comedy on Mackay

Polish death metal band Decapitated play Théâtre Beanfield

Onyx, Lords of the Underground, JD Era hardcore rap show at le Belmont

