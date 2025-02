What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Please note that the city of Montreal is still recommending working from home and avoiding any unnecessary travel to facilitate snow removal operations.

Black History Month presents the Montreal premiere of The Draft at Cinéma du Musée

YES Montreal presents “The Dark Side of Passion for Work”

Montréal Victoire vs. Minnesota Frost at Place Bell

Comedy on Mackay

Hamilton hardcore band Counterparts play Club Soda

