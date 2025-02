What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Feb. 24

Cinema Politica screens Avant Drag with the director in attendance

British musician Fink plays Lion d’Or

Rendez-vous Quebec Cinema fest screens Robert Morin’s Festin Boreal

Mondays Amirite? comedy show at McKibbin’s

Swedish metalcore band Thrown plays Théâtre Fairmount

