This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Feb. 10

Skating at Esplanade Tranquille in the Quartier des Spectacles

Cinema Politica screens Sudan, Remember Us

Mondays Amirite? comedy show at McKibbin’s (downtown)

Monday Night Dirty Mic at Hurley’s

