This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Feb. 6

Murder on the Champs Floor screens Eraserhead

Taverne Tour festival Feb. 6–8

Free vernissage for Palestinian displacement installation Dear Laila at MAI

Substrat sound art experience at SAT

English drum & bass producer Muzz plays Newspeak

