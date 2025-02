What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Please note that the city of Montreal is still recommending working from home and avoiding any unnecessary travel to facilitate snow removal operations.

Faroese singer-songwriter Eivør plays Théâtre Fairmount

Folk Alliance International conference Feb. 19–23

Jean-Marc Vallée: Mixtape exhibition at PHI Centre

R&B live at le Mal Nécessaire

L.A. indie pop band Foster the People play MTELUS

