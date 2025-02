What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Feb. 3

Jeff Snyder lecture on composing for unusual electronic instruments

Cinema Politica Dawson presents Montreal housing crisis doc Chronicle of a Crisis

Cinema Politica Concordia presents Defiance: Fighting the Far Right

Screening of Guy Maddin + Evan & Galen Johnson’s Rumours at CEGEP Marie-Victorin

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

