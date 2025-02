What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Agora Danse presents Milan Gervais’s Lame de Fond Feb. 12–15

Live R&B at le Mal Nécessaire

Marvel artist Ryan North signing at Crossover Comics

Canada vs. Sweden in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre

Finnish metal cellists Apocalyptica play Metallica Vol. 2 at MTELUS

