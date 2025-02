What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

U.S. rapper/singer 070 Shake plays MTELUS

Costume Balls: Dressing Up History 1870-1927 at the McCord Stewart Museum

Nigerian rock/Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar plays Théâtre Fairmount

Award-winning immersive film Temporel at SAT, soundtrack by Karkwa

JRG Literary Open Mic at l’Hémisphère Gauche

