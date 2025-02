What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Feb. 14

Agora Danse presents Milan Gervais’s Lame de Fond through Feb. 15

Ferias Valentine’s Day party at Datcha

Saturday, Feb. 15

USA vs. Canada in 4 Nations hockey tournament at the Bell Centre

Kohlenstoff Collective presents Cymatiques (new media/music) at PHI Centre

Naya Ali album launch at le Ministère

Taylor’s Valentine dance party at Turbo Haüs

Sunday, Feb. 16

Joyce Wieland: Heart On exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts

French cover band Nouvelle Vague plays Club Soda

Montreal bands Blackmagic, the Satisfactory and Mellonella play l’Escogriffe

