What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Feb. 7

Final weekend of Igloofest 2025

Taverne Tour musical festival day 2

Domesicle dance party at SAT

Saturday, Feb. 8

Maleficarium erotic art edition Feb. 8–9

Third and final day of Taverne Tour music festival

Morgan Jay: This One’s for You Tour comes to the Rialto

Sunday, Feb. 9

Last day to see Strawberries in January at Centaur Theatre

The Rec Room’s Big Game Sunday

Super Bowl (feat. Kendrick Lamar halftime show) at Champs

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.