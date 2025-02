What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Feb. 21

Aphex Twin dance party at Bar le Ritz PDB

Montreal en Lumière: Maison Boulud welcomes Mélissa Rodriguez & Katalina Diaz

Brooklyn’s Ellie Macphee launches an album at Casa del Popolo

Saturday, Feb. 22

Folk Alliance conference: Walking Through the Fire film premiere (free)

Alt-rock artist Benjamin Booker plays l’Escogriffe

Afro Drag: Reclaiming Melodies at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, Feb. 23

Life Chronicles: Dinosaur VR experience, on through

NIEBO Hotel dance/theatre show at Le Germain, through March 1

Last day to see The Sleeping Beauty ballet at Place des Arts

