What to do this Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Feb. 28

Montreal singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk plays MTELUS

Montreal electronic musician Marie Davidson plays SAT

Cinéma Moderne screens David Lynch’s Wild at Heart

Saturday, March 1 *NUIT BLANCHE*

La Nuit POP at PHI Centre (PHI x POP Montreal x Cult MTL)

Montréal en Lumière x Marcus: Special brunch & dessert tasting menu March 1 & 2

Drag, Eurovision & Karaoke at Goethe-Institut

White Magic drag show at Pointe-à-Callière

Nuit Blanche at the CCA

Pop Ball at the McCord Stewart Museum

DJ Silktits, Quebec food tasting & more at Museum of Fine Arts

Nuit Blanche at Système

Pop (t)art at Cabaret Mado

Sweet Folie: Nuit Blanche at OASIS Immersion

Sunday, March 2

B.C. indie rock band Mother Mother plays Place Bell

Watch the Oscars (free) on the big screen at Cinéma du Parc

