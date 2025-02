Vast majority of Canadians say they’re proud to be Canadian

A new study by Léger has found that 85% of Canadians say they’re proud to be Canadian, including a large majority in every province.

Among major party supporters, those who support the Liberal Party (95%) are the most likely to say they’re proud to be Canadian, while Conservatives (81%) are the least likely.

The study also found that most Canadians believe Canada is one of the best countries in the world.

The Léger web survey was conducted from February 7 to 10, with 1,590 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

