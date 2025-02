A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Montreal.

Up to 15 cm of snow expected Saturday in Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Montreal, with up to 15 cm of snow expected on Saturday.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

“Significant snowfall rates are expected Saturday morning, which will give very poor visibilities. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Please be careful out there.

❄️ Fresh snow to start the March Break! A low-pressure system will bring 10 to 15 cm of snow on Saturday from the Outaouais to the Lower North Shore. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/lfUk2abIIQ — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 27, 2025

