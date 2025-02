Mark Carney is one of the most respected voices on the economy worldwide and the most qualified candidate to steer Canada through the second Trump presidency.

Traditional Conservatives should support Mark Carney in Canada’s next election. Let the Elon Musk Conservatives support Pierre Poilievre or the PPC.

Mark Carney’s economic record makes him the most qualified candidate for prime minister and the best choice to steer Canada through the second Trump presidency.

In his roles as governor of the Bank of Canada — a position he was appointed to by Stephen Harper — and later the Bank of England, Carney guided both countries through financial crises. He went on to focus his efforts on encouraging the financial sector to address climate change.

We already know that Pierre Poilievre won’t stand up to Donald Trump’s tariff threats for fear of losing Musk’s endorsement. Carney, on the other hand, has demonstrated strength and resolve:

“A tough response must be immediately felt by the United States, with no cards off the table. Trump wants us to lose our cool. But we need to stay united. In the short term, Canada needs to manage foreign trade threats with dollar-for-dollar tariffs — aimed where their impacts in the United States will be felt the hardest — and supports for our critical steel and aluminum workers. As we look to the future, we’ll need a coordinated strategy to boost investment, make our companies more competitive, and diversify our trading partners. Every dollar raised by Canadian tariffs should be used to help support Canadian workers through this fight.”

Canadians don’t want Pierre Poilievre to become prime minister. A majority of Canadians have a negative opinion of the CPC leader, and less than 1 in 3 think he’s the best choice for PM.

What Canada needs is someone who can bring the country together in the next election with sound economic policy, while maintaining Canada’s progressive interests and values.

It’s plain to see that that person is Mark Carney.

No one who says Canada is broken will ever put Canada first.

