“Abel Tesfaye’s purported final album as ‘the Weeknd’ is a series of cheap rehashings, a display of a magician who has already shown us his entire bag of tricks.”

The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow (Republic)

For his purported final album under his current moniker, the farewell from Toronto’s crown prince feels more akin to a painfully long Monday than “the Weeknd.” Over Hurry Up Tomorrow’s 22 tracks, Abel Tesfaye takes fans on a journey of his career’s past and present. From cheap rehashings of his House of Balloons era, all the way to cheap rehashings of his After Hours era, the album is a display of an artist with nothing new to offer. The Weeknd’s 14-year career has resulted in some truly magical moments. However, this curtain call finds us witnessing a magician who has already shown us his entire bag of tricks. 5/10 Trial Track: “I Can’t Wait to Get There”

“I Can’t Wait to Get There” from Hurry Up Tomorrow by the Weeknd

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.