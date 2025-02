Anyone but You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

The most popular romance movies streaming in Canada this Valentine’s Day

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular romance movies streaming in Canada this Valentine’s Day. Topping the charts is The Holiday — starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black — which is streaming now in Canada via CTV.

“Two women, one from the United States and one from the United Kingdom, swap homes at Christmas time after bad breakups with their boyfriends. Each woman finds romance with a local man but realizes that the imminent return home may end the relationship.”

In second and third place are Call Me by Your Name (CBC Gem) and Anyone but You (Crave).

According to JustWatch, Prime Video and Netflix are the streaming services with the best selection of romance movies.

