Canada’s soccer scene has dramatically evolved over the years. Although it was once eclipsed by hockey, it has now become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Additionally, with over a million registered players, record attendance numbers and incredible international achievements, it is apparent that Canada has staked its claim on the global stage. The country is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has increased excitement around the country. We will explore Canada’s soccer journey and see what the future holds.

The Rise of Soccer in Canada

In the past twenty years, soccer has picked up in popularity in Canada. More than 1.2 million players are registered with Canada Soccer as of 2024. These numbers establish soccer as the most popular sport in the country. The drastic increase in youth participation is also worth noting, with more than 50% of total participants being under 18 years old. FC Toronto, Vancouver Whitecaps, and CF Montreal brought professional soccer to Canada through the MLS, with Toronto FC winning an MLS Cup in 2017.

Key Moments in Canadian Soccer History

Canada’s participation in soccer has developed through some key events that uplifted the game.

1986 FIFA World Cup – Even though Canada’s men’s team did not score a single goal in the tournament, it was still a big accomplishment for them because it was the first time they qualified for the World Cup.

Toronto FC’s MLS Cup Win (2017) – Toronto FC, marking history as the first Canadian team to win the MLS Cup, was a big win for Canada. This further proves Canada’s competitiveness in the top league of North America.

Women’s Olympic Gold (2021) – Canada winning a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden in the Tokyo Olympics further proved that Canada’s Women’s National Team is one of the best teams in the world.

2022 World Cup Qualification – Canada’s performance in the CONCACAF qualifiers by finishing on top ahead of Mexico and the U.S. is surely a positive indicator for Canada’s participation in the World Cup.

The Impact of MLS and Domestic Leagues

Major League Soccer entered the Canadian market in 2007, which completely transformed everything. The three Major League Soccer teams, Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps, and CF Montréal, have delivered first-class soccer to Canadians by expanding professional competition. The Canadian Premier League (CPL) established its professional league in 2019 to support domestic player development through a new pathway into professional soccer. Since its establishment, the CPL has produced numerous opportunities for domestic players to excel, through which Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David achieved international recognition.

Also, due to his Vancouver Whitecaps system development, Davies now plays for Bayern Munich, where he has established himself as a leading world-class left-back. Canadian youth systems have produced Jonathan David, who now excels as a star striker in Europe for Lille. So, through these leagues, Canadian soccer has established enduring success bases for the sport.

Canada’s Path to the 2026 World Cup: A Golden Opportunity

Everyone is looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Canada will be playing on their home soil for the first time and is hopeful their national team will perform outstandingly. The World Cup is set to host 48 teams, which will make it much easier to advance past the group stage and to witness Canada achieving its spectacular goals. Fans from all over the globe will be keen to watch these legendary games in Toronto and Vancouver. Canada aims to host but also achieve the goal of proving to the world that the country is a serious soccer nation.