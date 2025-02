The action/romance film starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy is streaming now on Apple TV+.

The Gorge is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is action/romance film The Gorge — starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver — which is streaming now in Canada on Apple TV+.

“Two elite operatives, Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy), are assigned to guard towers on opposite sides of a secretive gorge, tasked with protecting the world from an unknown threat hidden within. Their mission is to maintain the secrecy of the gorge, unaware of the true danger lurking below.”

In second and third place are The Substance (MUBI) and The Wild Robot (Prime Video).

