While the imminent threat of the United States imposing a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods was seemingly averted on Monday, the fact that it’s merely been delayed for one month suggests that the possibility of the U.S. inflicting serious harm to our economy is still very real. Momentum for a boycott on U.S. products — and, more importantly, a drive to buy Canadian instead — was building in the lead-up to the Trump-imposed “deadline.” Today, many Canadians are still pledging to buy Canadian and calling for others to proceed with these changes to shopping and consumption habits — even if it means tempering your dependency on American products and services.

On the upside, it’s actually fun to learn about what products are Canadian and how to determine their Canadian-ness, and to explore the Canadian alternatives to U.S. products that we buy. While there are lots of brand graphics, lists and charts floating around on social media, resources like Made in CA have made it their sole mission to keep Canadians informed about how to buy Canadian groceries, home, personal and pet care products, electronics, clothes, furniture, toys and games, sports equipment, tools and more.

