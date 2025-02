Unfavourability of Pierre Poilievre is now at an all-time high.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that net favourability of Pierre Poilievre has reached -19%. Just 37% of Canadians have a positive opinion of the Conservative Party of Canada leader; his unfavourability sits at an all-time high of 56%.

Conversely, 46% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney, whose net favourability sits at +9% — 28 points higher than that of Pierre Poilievre.

A separate study by Nanos found that Carney is also considered to be the best option for prime minister to negotiate with the Trump administration, ahead of Poilievre by 14 points.

The fact remains that Pierre Poilievre is divisive, rubs most Canadians the wrong way and a large majority don’t want to see him become prime minister.

As a result, support for the Conservatives will decrease as the next election approaches.

