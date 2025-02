Poilievre is seen as the party leader most likely to “roll over and accept whatever Donald Trump demands.”

Pierre Poilievre named politician most likely to sell out Canada to Trump

According to a new study by Ipsos, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is seen as the politician most likely to sell out Canada to Donald Trump.

31% of Canadians agree that Poilievre would be most likely to “roll over and accept whatever President Trump demands,” followed by Justin Trudeau (22%) and Jagmeet Singh (9%). Just 6% of Canadians say they same about Liberal frontrunner Mark Carney.

"Who would be most likely to roll over and accept whatever President Trump demands?"



Poilievre: 31%

Trudeau: 22%

Singh: 9%

Carney: 6%

Freeland: 4%



None of them: 27%



Ipsos / Feb 24, 2025 / n=1000 / Online

Ipsos is also now projecting a Liberal victory in the next federal election.

Ipsos with the first poll of any firm showing the Liberals in front in nearly two years.



Federal 🇨🇦 voting intentions from Ipsos:



🔴LPC 38%

🔵CPC 36%

🟠NDP 12%

⚜️BQ 6%

🟢GPC 4%

🟣PPC 3%



[Ipsos, February 21-24, 2025, n=1,000]

