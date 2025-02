Mark Carney did not mince words at yesterday’s Liberal Party leadership debate when referring to CPC leader Pierre Poilievre’s inability to negotiate with Donald Trump.

During yesterday’s English-language Liberal Party leadership debate, frontrunner Mark Carney did not mince words when referring to CPC leader Pierre Poilievre, saying that he would be the worst person to stand up to Donald Trump, because Poilievre “worships” him.

This is not the first time Pierre Poilievre’s ability to negotiate with Donald Trump has been questioned. Furthermore, almost 50% of Conservatives would have voted for Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election if they could have.

“We have to recognize that the Donald Trump of today is different than the Donald Trump of several years ago. Then, his objective was to take more of our market. Now, he wants to take our country. Let me be clear: We will never, ever be part of the United States in any way, shape or form.

“Who’s the worst person to stand up to Donald Trump? Pierre Poilievre. He worships the man. He uses his language. He’s not the right person for our country at this crucial time.”

During the debate, Carney reiterated his recommendation for dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs to be implemented where they would have maximum impact in the United States. Carney also explained how Canada could create leverage with the Trump administration.

“During a crisis, it’s important to distinguish what we can’t control and what we can control. We can’t change Donald Trump, but we can control our economic destiny. We are their largest supplier of energy, electricity, uranium, etc. We are now seeing the first signs in the United States of the economic impact of Trump’s policies. We will amplify that, and that would begin to create the leverage. Then I will call President Trump.

“We are masters in our own home.“

