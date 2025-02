The political thriller series starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

Paradise is the #1 series streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 series streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is political thriller series Paradise — starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden — which is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

“Security guard Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), assigned to protect the President of the United States (James Marsden), is thrust into chaos when a shocking murder occurs. As the investigation unfolds, the stakes rise, unraveling a web of intrigue.”

In second and third place are Severance (Apple TV+) and Silo (Apple TV+).

