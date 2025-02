Lee, the founder of renowned Manhattan pastry boutique Lysée, is collaborating with Marcus’s executive chef on brunch and an all-dessert evening tasting menu.

One of the many exciting culinary collaborations taking place at this year’s edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival is bringing New York City NYC pastry chef Eunji Lee to Marcus on March 1 and 2.

Lee, the founder of renowned Manhattan pastry boutique Lysée, will work with Jason Morris, the executive chef at the Four Seasons Hotel’s restaurant, for brunch and for a six-course, all-dessert Chef’s Counter tasting menu in the evenings.

