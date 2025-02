No more American products to be sold at the SAQ as of Feb. 4

Quebec Premier François Legault has confirmed that no more American products will be sold at the SAQ as of Tuesday, Feb. 4. The move follows Donald Trump’s announcement that 25% tariffs will be placed on all Canadian goods entering the United States, along with a 10% tariff on Canadian energy.

Legault made the announcement earlier today, confirming that his government “will do everything possible to protect our economy and support our businesses and workers.”

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard also confirmed that additional retaliatory measures will follow.

The federal government announced on Saturday that it will move forward with 25% retaliatory tariffs on $155-billion worth of American goods.

À compter de mardi, plus aucun produit américain ne sera vendu par la SAQ.



