Every Valentine’s Day, the Centre for Gender Advocacy and Iskweu hold a memorial march and National Day of Action in Montreal for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Trans and Two-Spirit people. The event aims to honour and raise awareness about the countless disappearances, killings and violence against First Nations and Inuit people over the years.

“Too many Indigenous families have lost loved ones to colonial violence. Many Indigenous women, girls, trans and Two-Spirit people wonder if they will be next. This cannot go on.

“In 2019, the final report of the National Investigation into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was released. Now is the time to act, to honour recommendations on how to stop genocide against Indigenous communities. We refuse to let the countless hours of testimony and knowledge from thousands of Indigenous people be wasted. We have all the information we need.”

Iskweu notes that these events, which also take place annually on Oct. 4, offer an “opportunity to learn more about activists and elders, and be inspired to take action through songs and performances by Indigenous artists.”

The annual vigil — on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. — will take place at Cabot Square, followed by a march on Ste-Catherine to Place du Canada. The event’s organizers encourage participants to bring drums, visual aids and/or candles.

To view the final report by the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, please click here.

The Montreal MMIWG2S+ vigil and march will begin in Cabot Square (Atwater & Ste-Catherine) on Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

