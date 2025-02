Beba is responsible for some of the most thoughtful and precise cooking taking place on or off the island.

Beba

Since opening in 2019, Ari and Pablo Schor’s Verdun restaurant has firmly established itself as one of Montreal’s best and most important restaurants. Stemming from the brothers’ Argentine roots, the food takes cues from the Italian and Spanish influence on Argentina, the family’s Jewish heritage and a deeply held reverence for the best products on earth (whether that’s D.O.P. Taleggio, Iwashi flown in from Japan or a bit of locally raised pork). The cooking is always precise and generous and the wines are just as thoughtful. Hard to think of a better place to eat in town.

