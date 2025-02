The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Moishes. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Moishes

While the new Moishes location may have given up some of the original location’s historic charm, it’s kept all of the finesse and hospitality. The new space is grand, with an aesthetic reverent to its roots and to Montreal culture. Most importantly, though, the steaks are as good (or possibly better) than you remember, and the meal still begins with their iconic dill pickles and coleslaw. (1001 Square-Victoria)

