“Renowned French chef Daniel Boulud has restaurants in many cities, but his Montreal location is pretty close to perfect.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Maison Boulud. To read the 2025 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Maison Boulud

Renowned French chef Daniel Boulud has restaurants in many cities, but his Montreal location in the Ritz-Carlton hotel is pretty close to perfect. With unparalleled service and amazing bartenders continuously upping their cocktail game, Maison Boulud offers ample reasons to stop in for a celebration or a casual lunch. (The restaurant recently launched a new three-course lunch table d’hôte — served in 50 minutes — and offers a fantastic breakfast buffet, too, not to mention impressive collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs every year for Montréal en Lumière.) With an emphasis on sourcing the highest quality ingredients, Maison Boulud’s diverse menu ranges from decadent caviar services to perfectly rendered pasta and fish mains to a truly phenomenal burger.

For more on Maison Boulud and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.