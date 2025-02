The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant La Spada. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

La Spada

Located smack dab on the exhilarating route that is Notre-Dame W., La Spada has welcomed not only its Saint-Henri neighbours but friends outside the city to its Italian dining experience, care of chef Steve Marcone. The portions are sizeable, which feels right. Classic Roman dishes (carbonara, suppli, etc.) are served alongside a series of elevated cocktails (I tried my first Pomodoro Martini there — a delight). Just don’t stay too late. My friends live upstairs. (3580 Notre-Dame W.)

