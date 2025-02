The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Parapluie. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.



Parapluie

Ranked among Canada’s 10 Best New Restaurants, chef Robin Filteau Boucher and co-owner Karelle Voyer’s nondescript white-bricked storefront on the corner of Beaubien and Clark has quickly become a local favourite. Parapluie’s classically elegant dining room is a delightfully unexpected contradiction to the otherwise industrial neighbourhood. The francophilic restaurant revolves around the central open kitchen where Filteau Boucher and team prepare sophisticated dishes like oeuf mayo au homard, beef tartare with artichauts bariougle and braised lamb saddle with peppery rocket. (44 Beaubien W.)

For more on Parapluie and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.