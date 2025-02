The city continues to recommend working from home and limiting travel, and has suspended garbage pickup for one week to facilitate snow removal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement about the impending snow removal operation in the wake of the “historic” 74 cm of snow that the city has received since last Thursday. According to Plante, this is Montreal’s biggest snowfall in such a short period since the 1950s.

The city continues to recommend working from home and limiting travel (if possible), and has suspended garbage pickup for one week to facilitate the ongoing snow removal operation.

Plante thanked city workers for their efforts to clear snow so far, and reassured the public that the situation is being dealt with.

“I realize that this is not easy for many people. I know that the daily lives of many citizens have been turned upside down. Please know that our snow removal teams are on the ground and working tirelessly to restore traffic and fluidity on our streets. I want to reassure you: we are doing everything in our power to deal with this exceptional situation.”

Montréal a reçu 74 cm de neige depuis jeudi dernier. C’est une situation historique. La dernière fois que Montréal a reçu autant de neige en si peu de temps remonte aux années 50. Je sais toutefois que le quotidien de plusieurs citoyennes et citoyens est chamboulé. Sachez que nos… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 17, 2025 Montreal has received a ‘historic’ 74 cm of snow since last Thursday

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.